The NRM party legal services director Oscar Kihika has differed from the party Secretary General Justine Lumumba’s stand and advised that rebel MPs be allowed to attend the forth coming national delegates’ conference.

On Tuesday, while addressing journalists at the party secretariat, Lumumba said all Party MPs who voted against lifting the presidential age limit would not be allowed to attend the conference due on 25th January at Namboole stadium.

In a letter dated 15th January addressed to the Secretary General, Kihika says the 30 ‘Rebel’ MPs are entitled to attend the conference by virtue of the party constitution which lists them as members of the National conference.

He has now ordered for arrangements to be made for them to attend the conference because they are legally still members of the NRM party.