President Museveni has underscored the need for Patriotism and Pan Africanism if Ugandans and Africans in general are to survive.

While addressing the trekkers at Butorogo hill in Mubende on the 5th day of the Africa Kwetu Trek, he says the NRM government is going to continue pushing the ideology of African unity.

Museveni adds that for one to succeed,one needs to have the right ideology, discipline and adequate preparation.

However, he challenged children of the fallen soldiers to be an example in fighting against poverty like their parents who set an example in liberating the country.

The trekkers are expected to board cars to Kasambya in Kakumiro district before resuming with the trek.