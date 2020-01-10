After walking with President Museveni for six weeks, a section of the youths has made a pronouncement to support the President’s vision.

The youths who have referred to themselves as “Bazukulu” say they are children to the veterans who fought in the famous Luwero Triangle.

Their pronouncement at Birembo in Kibaale district has been read by a one Ibrahim Kitatta, on behalf of his colleagues.

He says they have been inspired by the President and the sacrifice for the country.

“Your excellence sir, the representative of God in Uganda, General of NRM, the jaja of the Bazukulu, we bazukulu of the revolution, having trekked for six days, inspired by the personal presence of H.E the president and beloved leader of the revolution hereby to unanimously pledge to continue following and supporting our beloved leader, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the continuing struggle for the transformation of Uganda and Africa. Long live Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Long live Africa,” read their resolve.

Today marks the end of the 6-day trek from Galamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale as a flashback to the 5-year NRA War.