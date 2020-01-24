The NRM’s Central Executive Committee sitting in Entebbe has adopted lining up as the only mode of voting during internal Party elections.

This was during a discussion on the proposed amendments to the NRM Constitution.

The decision will be presented to the National Executive Council later today for further consideration before being forwarded to the National Delegates’ Conference tomorrow.

The meeting held at State House Entebbe has been chaired by the NRM national Chairman Yoweri Museveni.

The party’s communications officer Rogers Mulindwa says the senior party leaders cited some of the advantages like reduction in logistical and financial costs, dealing with multiple voting and reduction of administrative costs.

The leaders also said this will foster the much desirable party cohesion and promote transparency.

If approved by NEC today and the National Conference tomorrow, the NRM Secretariat will proceed and generate appropriate and enabling election materials that will include Voter Education Literature.