The chairperson NRM Entrepreneurs League Dr Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has challenged Ugandans not to be taken up by political excitement and abandon work as the country enters the election period.

He says it’s common that most people especially the youth either abandon work or limit their time for engaging in income generating activities and get absorbed in political campaigns.

Addressing the business community in Mbarara, Dr Rukaari said that it is unfortunate that after the political season many people suffer for having wasted their valuable time soliciting support for candidates who cannot pay back.

He thus challenges leaders and those intending to go for elective politics to schedule their engagements and give electorate time to engage in productive work.