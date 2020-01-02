The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stanley Ntagali has urged the youth to set their priorities right if they are to be more valuable.

He made the call at the closure of the four-day Annual All Saints’ Cathedral Kampala Youth Camp in Muduuma, Mpigi district.

He advised them to avoid things they don’t understand which come with many empty promises.

Under the theme: Know the Truth, Ntagali implored the youth to avoid peer pressure because it has misled many, leading to regrets.

In her speech, the Provost All Saints’ Cathedral, The Very Rev. Canon Dr. Rebecca Nyegenye, said that as the church in the city, they need to mentor, train and send out the youth who know the truth about life and the Word of God.

The camp attracted over 400 youths.