The hearing of a case in which the jailed Makerere University research Dr Stella Nyanzi is charged with cyber harassment for allegedly calling President Museveni ‘a pair of buttocks’ in 2017 has been pushed to January 30th 2020.

Nyanzi was in court today but grade one magistrate Stella Amabilisi adjourned the case because the trial judge Marion Mangeni was indisposed.

Nyanzi however is challenging state’s request to have her subjected to a mental examination.

In June 2010, the then Buganda Road court refused to have Nyanzi subjected to a mental examination until the Constitutional court determines her petition.

In the said constitutional petition, Dr. Nyanzi is challenging the Mental Treatment Act of 1938 “The proceedings under the Mental Treatment Act 1938 are hereby stayed pending the determination of Application No.18 of 2017 filed in the Constitutional Court,” Mr Ereemye ruled.

The state led by requested court to have Dr. Stella Nyanzi mentally examined on grounds that her behaviors was not of a sane person.

Dr. Nyanzi is said to have used her social media page, facebook to call President Museveni ‘a pair of buttocks’ as away of expressing her dissatisfaction with the government.