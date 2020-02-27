Former Makerere University researcher Dr. Stella Nyanzi has this morning received a Freedom of Expression 2020 award from Oxfam.

The award has been handed over by the president Oxfam/PEN Uganda Danson Kahyana.

The tearful Nyanzi while at Uganda Museum this morning thanked Oxfam/PEN international for being by her side while in prison and empowering her to continue writing poems.

Dr. Stella Nyanzi, while in prison, also won the prestigious Oxfam Novib/PEN International Award for Freedom of Expression 2020.

However, she was unable to personally receive the award at The Hague in the Netherlands on January 16th, 2020.