The only surviving brother of the late Dr. Milton Obote, Mzee Obadiah Akaki aged 96 has passed on peacefully at his home in Akokoro village in Apac district this morning.

According to the UPC party president Jimmy Akena, his uncle has succumbed to old age and illness that he has been battling for a long time.

Akena says the family is yet to come out with burial arrangements for the deceased.

Obadiah is remembered for having come out to strongly support president Museveni in 2011 despite being a UPC stronghold.