By Polycap Kalokwero & Cissy Makumbi

Local residents are concerned that officials enforcing hand washing at Gulu’s main market are operating without protective gear, face masks, gloves and uniforms for identification.

The volunteers at the five main entrances of the market argue that the failure by the municipal officials to provide them with masks and gloves is exposing them to possible infection with Coronavirus.

One of the volunteers identified as 43-year-old Nighty Amony, says they have not been trained on what to do apart from telling whoever enters the market to wash the hands.

The mayor Gulu Municipality George Labeja has now tasked the market leadership and division health inspectors to urgently address the challenges on the ground so that the officers enforcing hand washing are also protected.

The Shs28 billion Gulu Main market that was handed over to the vendors in 2015 accommodates more than 4,000 vendors.