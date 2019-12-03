One arrested for suspected murder

By Ritah Kemigisa

Police in Rukungiri district has arrested one suspect following the murder of a 23 year old man.

The deceased has been identified as Crescent Ahereza, a former student of Makerere College of Business and computer studies, Rukungiri campus.

He met his death after he was caught stealing from his former school where the students tortured him and succumbed to the wounds at Rukungiri health center four.

The region police spokesperson Elly Matte says investigations into his death have commenced.