BUIKWE: One person has been confirmed dead while 22 others, including 11 students, are admitted at Jinja hospital following an accident at Bulumagi, Njeru municipality in Buikwe District on Tuesday morning.

The Ssezibwa region police Spokesperson, Hellen Butoto, said the accident occurred at around 5am and has identified the deceased as 37 year old Sanoni Kinobe, a resident of Kidera in Buyende District.

The accident involved a taxi Reg No.UAG 195C which was from Jinja to Kampala and a Fuso UAQ 310E which was from the opposite direction.

Butoto adds that they are yet to establish the cause of the accident but quickly adds that out of the 22 who are hospitalized, only 15 are currently able to talk.

Eric Kaluya, a teacher who survived the accident with minor injuries, said the taxi, which was heading to Kampala mainly had students who were reporting to various schools and were being accompanied by their parents.