One person was last evening shot dead in a scuffle around Masitowa in Nansana, Wakiso district.

The scuffle according to eyewitnesses involved police and people power activists who were returning from burying their colleague Rita Nabukenya who was killed in a motorcycle accident.

According to a police statement, the body of the deceased whose identity is yet to be established was taken to the City Mortuary at Mulago.

Police says in the hit and run case, the officer in Charge-Operations at Nansana Police sustained serious injuries and is now admitted at Mulago.

Police meanwhile says the motive of the shooting is not yet established.

Investigations have commenced and details are to be availed soon.