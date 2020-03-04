Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has poked holes in the presidential ambition of the former security minister Lt.Gen Henry Tumukunde calling it a possible ‘business transaction’.

Opondo questions his ability to lead Ugandans saying, being an army general does not make him a leader of civilians before quickly adding that his ambitions are based on arrogance, false self-actualization.

“It’s his right but l think doing it more because of arrogance, false self-actualization, and perhaps as a possible business transaction,” he tweeted.

He adds that the ruling government is not scared of generals like him since they have tested the likes of him in the previous elections among them; the late Gen Benon Biraro and the biggest contender Col Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

Lt Gen Tumukunde’s declaration comes just days after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) withdrew all his military guards.

Yesterday, Lt. Gen Tumukunde notified the Electoral Commission of his intention to run for the Presidency come 2021 that will likely see President Museveni who has been in power since 1986 seek to extend his rule.