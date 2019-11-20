Opposition FDC mourns Kaggwa

By Damali Mukhaye.

The opposition forum for democracy change party president, Patrick Amuriat has eulogized the death of the chairperson of the human rights commission Med Kaggwa.

Med Kaggwa was pronounced dead this morning at Case Clinic after he collapsed in his car on the way to work around Mulago.

Speaking to KFM, Amuriat says he was a government official who stood up for rights of people and he played a positive role in reducing cases of human rights violation in the country.

He says that Kaggwa was objective as much as he served the government, hardworking and peaceful officer asking all Ugandans embrace his good deeds.

Kaggwa had served as chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission for more than 8 years.

According to Patrick Kaliika, the Medical Director at Case Clinic, he died this morning after collapsing in his car on the way to work around Mulago.