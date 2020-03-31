By Benjamin Jumbe

Political parties have suspended all public meetings to join in this struggle to fight Covid-19.

This has been confirmed by the Chairman IPOD, Council of Secretaries General Nathan Nandala Mafabi in a statement issued today in compliance with the presidential directives

Mafabi says IPOD applauds the efforts of the Government and all leaders in their various capacities in fighting this deadly pandemic that has affected countries around the globe.

He calls upon all the people in Uganda to heed to the presidential directives and health guidelines issued which include maintaining adequate social distance, properly and regularly washing hands with soap, using sanitizers where possible and avoiding congested places and gatherings.

Uganda to date has 33 confirmed Corona positive cases.