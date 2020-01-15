Former presidential candidate Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba has expressed fear that opposition parties will be no more by June this year, leaving the ruling NRM party to take center stage.

Speaking after being declared the winner of the 2016 polls, President Museveni announced that he would wipe out the opposition completely in the next five years.

Now, Baryamureeba who was appearing on NBSTV says Museveni’s prophesy could come to reality because the current situation between opposition parties who have failed to come up with a common position is bound to fail.

Baryamureeba meanwhile says the opposition is slowly being killed by politicians who are not focused on being party members but rather tap on where they see opportunities.

He cites an example of FDC whose members have been subdivided between the people power pressure group and Mugisha Muntu’s ANT party.