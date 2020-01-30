The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has tasked the Minister of State for Planning David Bahati to explain the persistent power outage in Gulu, Lira and West Nile.

While presiding over the House sitting yesterday, Oulanyah said he was aware that the country produces excess power than can be consumed yet Gulu, Lira and West Nile are left in the dark.

Oulanyah says that the matter must be addressed urgently to stop the endless demonstrations by the angry residents in the Northern and West Nile regions.