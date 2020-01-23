

Out-going U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac has called for free and fair elections come 2021.

Addressing journalists in her final press conference in Uganda, Malac has said that any election process short of the recommended international standards will be a disaster for Uganda’s economy.

She has pledged to keep monitoring development programs for Uganda like gender equality, women empowerment, health and education from a distance.

Meanwhile, Amb. Malac has also highlighted various achievements registered during her nearly four-year tenure, citing the health sector as their main priority with great scores on the fight against malaria.

Amb. Malac is retiring completely from diplomatic service after 39 years in the same field.