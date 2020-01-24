Uganda has become a champion of the Global Health Security Agenda after over 100 critical disease incidents were controlled in the last four years.

Out-going US ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac in her final remarks in the office noted that with the help of her government, the country registered significant achievements in fighting diseases like Ebola through strengthening laboratory diagnoses, disease surveillance, vaccination, and sensitization.

Malac also noted that by September 2018, 89% of Ugandans diagnosed with HIV/AIDS were receiving antiretroviral therapy.

She is optimistic that by the end of this year (2020), Uganda will have more capacity to respond to epidemics.