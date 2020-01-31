Uganda National examinations Board has withheld results of 1262 students.

This was revealed by the Chairperson of UNEB Prof Mary Okwakol at the release of the UCE examination results at the office of the prime minister.

She attributed the decline in examination malpractice to various interventions put in place.

She further revealed that those whose results were withheld will be called for a hearing which will follow the board’s process.

She further implored citizens to regard the security and integrity of exams as everyone’s responsibility.