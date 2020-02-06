Over 15 people are seriously injured in an accident that has happened at Nabbingo, Kyengera Town Council along Kampala-Masaka highway this afternoon.

The accident happened after a truck ferrying sand from Lwera wetland – registration number UBF 083A, collided head-on with a Kampala-bound Coaster headed to Masaka – registration number UBA 669S.

According to eyewitnesses, the sand truck was trying to dodge a bodaboda cyclist who crossed the road recklessly.

Traffic police together with other people rescued the injured by cutting them from the wreckage of both vehicles and eventually, rushed to nearby health facilities to receive treatment.

Currently, there’s traffic gridlock in the area and drivers are trying to find other routes to travel to their destinations.