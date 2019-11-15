Over 2,000 to graduate at Uganda Martyrs’ University Nkozi

By Damali Mukhaye

Over 2,000 students are set to graduate today at Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi in many different disciplines.

Speaking to KFM, the university spokesperson Margaret Bugembe says, of the 2,300 graduands, 1,210 are females while 1,180 are male.

She says that all the students from different centres converge this morning at the main campus in Nkozi for the university’s 25th graduation ceremony.

She adds that the Pope’s representative to Uganda is expected to be the guest of honour at a ceremony which is slated to kick off at 9 am with mass.

The graduands are from faculties of education, business administration, and agricultural engineering among others.