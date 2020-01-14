Over 3,000 former sex workers and uneducated women from the slum areas of Kampala have attained the certification of competence that can enable them to get employed or start their own business.

This followed a hands-on competency assessment that was conducted at various centers where the women are being trained by the Directorate of Industrial Training.

The acting executive director Patrick Byakatonda told journalists in Katanga, one of the slum areas in Wandegeya that only those who pass the competency assessment are given certificates.

However, the project coordinator Moses Sseruga says that the biggest challenge they face is training the sex workers whom he said at times escape from classes to go and attend to their customers.

He also said that most of those women also come to class in short clothes and when they are drunk.