The ministry of health says about 332 sub-counties in Uganda still lack health facilities.

According to the acting Commissioner in charge health services Engineer George Otim says, the sub-counties which are lacking health center threes have come up as a result of the creation of the new districts which have been coming up over overtime.

Engineer George Otim made the remarks at the ministry of health monthly briefing at the minister of health headquarters in Kampala.

He says the government is making it possible to ensure that, the said sub-counties in question get health facilities.

Health center three’s in Uganda serves a population of about 20,000 people who are living in a sub-county.