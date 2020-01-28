Over 83000 passports have been issued in the last month using the online application process.

The online e-Passport application process was introduced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs was launched last year in December.

The state minister for internal affairs Obiga Kania said the new online system has improved service delivery with 83233 passports issued as by 27th Jan 2020.

He said in the same period last year, December 2018 and Jan 2019 there were 15,000 passports issued.

The minister appeals to all Ugandans to embrace the system to avoid being conned or exploited.

According to the Privacy Policy on the website, applicants’ personal information is kept only for a limited period of time to fulfill the purpose for which it is collected.