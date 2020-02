Mbarara town clerk, Richard Mugisha has asked parents to take very good care of children.

While tipping fellow town leaders, he says that this is one way of fighting street children, who ran away from homes to a hopeless life of begging.

He urges that homes should be made better places for children to enjoy and live.

Mugisha also dismissed reports of a rising number of street children in Mbarara.

This comes at a time when the town is among those elevated to city status.