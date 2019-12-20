Parents urged to buy the right toys for children this Xmas

By Shamim Nateebwa

It is that time of the year again.

Stores are displaying their Christmas decorations and music is already filling up the aisles and children are already creating their wish list of toys and gadgets.

This Christmas however, parents are advised to look beyond simple dolls and toys and video games when choosing gifts for their children.

Brian Andrew, Managing Director for RS Components South Africa advises parents to choose toys that can make a difference in their development.

He says during their growing years, it is important to provide them with educational toys that allow them to learn while they play.

Andrew recommends such things as coding, robotics and engineering as options that will not only engage the child to look beyond their cell phone screens-but will also teach them about the Internet of things, mathematics, among other things.

These educational toys, he says, do not seem like homework or a burden to children, yet they conveniently provide learning benefits.