Members of Parliament have been urged to come up with tough rules against the monetization of politics that hinders many youth from participating in politics.

The chairperson of the National Youth Council Lilian Aber, tells KFM that the vice of monetizing politics has locked out many capable youth from taking up different leadership positions.

She cited an example of asking prohibitive nomination fees from aspirants and candidates dishing out money to the electorate in exchange for votes.

Aber stresses that the issue of nomination fees should be rectified before the registration of aspirants for the 2021 polls to give chance to every capable and willing youth to participate in national elections.