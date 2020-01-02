Government has been asked to address issues that are affecting the education sector.

The District chairperson for Kiryandongo, Charles Amooti says local leaders are facing challenges to compel heads of schools to improve on the quality of education because some of policies which have been put in place are not implemented.

He says, currently heads of schools cannot recruit new teachers because government put a ceiling on the recruitment of new teachers, and therefore such challenges must be addressed.

He asked the parliamentary education committee to get interested as to why the sector sets policies and in the process they are not implemented.