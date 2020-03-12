Two youths who are said to have disrupted a Parliamentary debate last month have further been remanded to Luzira prison until March 26th 2020 after they failed to fulfil their bail conditions.

The duo was on February 25th, 2020 released on a cash bail of 1million shillings each and to deposit their original national IDs before Court.

However, they managed to pay the bail money but failed to produce national identity cards as they were ordered, saying their Id’s got lost during the arrest.

However, Detective Sergeant Alex Jurua attached to parliament told city hall court grade, one magistrate, Fatuma Nabirye that, they are in possession of only photocopies of the said National Identity cards but not originals.

It is against this background that the magistrate advised their advocate Eron Kiiza to file an application seeking a review of bail terms before a chief magistrate at Buganda road, adding that she cannot review her bail terms.

The trial magistrate also ordered prison authorities to take them for medical treatment as they claim that they have invisible head injuries and that they cough blood.

Magistrate Nabirye also ordered prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire to produce witnesses on March 26th, 2020 since investigations into the matter are complete.

Charles Kafeero Mutasa and Darfala Ssenjako are battling with 4 counts which include; criminal trespass, malicious damage to property and interrupting parliamentary proceedings.

Prosecution states that Kafeero and Ssenjako without any lawful excuse jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the plenary chamber thus bringing parliamentary proceedings to a standstill.

The 2 men who are also alleged to have maliciously damaged a wall clock at parliament were seen chanting messages of ending corruption as they were being led out by security.