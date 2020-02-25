The two youth who allegedly disrupted Parliament proceedings last week are expected to re-appear in court this morning for mention and hearing of their bail application.

The duo is expected to appear before City Hall Grade One Magistrate Fatuma Nabirye.

They first appeared in court last week on Friday over charges of criminal trespass, malicious damage, interrupting parliamentary proceedings and were remanded to Luzira prison after they denied the offense.

Charles Kafeero Mutasa and Ssenjako Darfala are alleged to have jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the chamber, bringing the parliamentary debate to a standstill.