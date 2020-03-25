Parliament has reduced the budget processing period from the two and half-month prescribed in the rules to only two weeks due to the threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the parliamentary budget approval process under the Public Finance Management Act and rules of procedure, the process has to run from March 15th with policy statement submissions to 31st May when the budget is approved and passed.

Parliament’s Director Budget Sulaiman Kiggundu says this time because of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission has resolved to use the electronic system where ministries will send in their documents online to the MPs who will analyze the budget estimates and allocations and where necessary, only a few (not more than four) ministry officials will be called in for further clarification.