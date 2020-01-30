Parliament is today holding a crisis meeting in the bid to process the budget within the confines of the law.

On the table, is the budget framework paper for the year 2020/21 which is supposed to be adopted not later than the first day of February in accordance with the Public Finance Management Act 2015.

For the budget framework to be adopted, Parliament must ensure that it complies with the National Development Plan, which is also yet to be processed.

It is this crisis that has seen Parliament convene hurriedly.

Whereas normal house sessions start at 2:00 pm, today’s sitting started at 10:00 am, chaired by the deputy speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

Parliament is also expected to sit tomorrow should the MPs fail to execute the tasks before them today.