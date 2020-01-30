Parliament has adopted a motion urging the government to take immediate steps to restore peace, security, and stability in the Karamoja sub-region.

Legislators from the region have decried the increasing criminality and insecurity and now want the government to deploy more UPDF officers especially along borders and recruit more LDUs.

In a motion moved by the Dodoth East county MP, Samson Lokeris, the region is faced with rampant raids, killings, and abductions along borders and that residents are allegedly purchasing guns from South Sudan and Kenya.

The Agago MP Edward Otto also accused the government of ignoring their cries for help.

However the Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister, Adolf Mwesige confirmed that work against criminality in Karamoja is ongoing by the UPDF and that his Ministry is working with Kenyan counterparts to rescue stolen cattle and recover guns.

He says in 2018, the UPDF recovered 84 guns from criminals while 8 guns have so far been recovered this month.