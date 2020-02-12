Parliament has this evening passed a request for the government to borrow up to €600 million (about Shs2.46 trillion) to fund deficits in the budget for the current financial year 2019/2020.

The request which was submitted to the house in December seeks to cover up the failure by the Uganda Revenue Authority to raise projected revenues to finance the 40.5 trillion shillings budget.

Part of the money, Shs1.229 trillion (€300 million) is to be obtained from Stanbic Bank Uganda while a similar amount is to be obtained from the Trade Development Bank (foreign).

Parliament has however asked the government to stop looking at commercial borrowing to finance budget deficits, as it yields poor planning.