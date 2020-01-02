The appointments committee of parliament sits tomorrow to vet newly appointed ministers to the cabinet.

According to a notice issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige, the committee chaired by the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga will convene at 9:30 am.

First to appear will be Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi who was appointed as minister for local government, followed by Mityana district woman MP, Judith Nabakooba who is the presidential nominee to the Ministry of Information, ICT and Communications.

Others including Peter Ogwang, Hellen Adoa, Denis Obua, Robinah Nabbanja, Jackson Kafuuzi and Beatrice Anywa will follow.

President Museveni in a December reshuffle, dropped Molly Kamukama as the Principle Private Secretary and replaced her with the NRM Party deputy treasurer, Kenneth Omona.