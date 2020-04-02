By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament’s appointments committee is set to meet on Monday next week to vet the recently appointed presidential nominees.

According to a notice from the clerk to parliament to the committee members, among the presidential nominees to be vetted is the commissioner general of prisons Dr Johnson Byabasaija and his deputy James Mwanje who are expected at 10 and 10:30 am respectively .

Others to be vetted are Dr Michael Atingi Ego the deputy governor of the central bank and Justice Jane Frances Abodo nominated for the position of Director DPP expected at 11 and 11:30 am.

The others expected are members of the leadership code tribunal including the chair Irene Karugonjo Ssegawa and deputy Asuman Kiyingi.