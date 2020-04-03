The Covid-19 task force in Gulu district has enforced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for 6 church members who entered the country illegally this week.

Aswa region police spokesperson James Okema says this was after they conducted an impromptu search at the premises of Favour of God Ministry’s guest house in Laroo Division, Gulu District, on a tip off that there was a team that returned from South Sudan to Uganda after the president ordered closure of all border points.

Okema says a one pastor Julius Odyek reportedly travelled to South Sudan on the 1st March 2020 with 5 other for a crusade that was scheduled for 23rd- 25th March 2020.

All have been directed to self- isolate for the next 14th days.

In the meantime, the security team in Gulu is investigating circumstances under which they were cleared to enter Uganda.