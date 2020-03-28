ls

Police have arrested Pastor Augustine Iga of Revival Church Kawala, Rubaga Division in Kampala over false utterances and passing harmful propaganda relating to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Pastor is suspected to have said, in a viral video recording by BBS TV, that Corona Virus is not in Uganda.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the video undermines government efforts in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic and exposes the public to danger of laxity in observing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on its control and prevention.

Pastor Iga is currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station and will be interviewed to establish the motive behind the dangerous utterances.

The public has been urged to desist from making false or alarming utterances concerning COVID 19.