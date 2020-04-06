The jailed Revival Christian Church pastor, Augustine Yiga is today expected to appear before court for the ruling of his bail application.

Pastor Yiga was first produced in court on March 30th 2020 and was later remanded to Kitalya prison till today after the magistrate realised that his followers had not observed guidelines of social distancing as one of the measures to stop the spread of Corona virus.

Yiga is charged with one count of doing an act likely to spread infection of a disease which is contrary to sec( 171 PCA).

It’s alleged that on March 27th/2020 while at his church Revival Christian in Kawaala; pastor Yiga alias Abizzayo uttered words to mean that there is no Corona virus in Uganda and Africa at large well knowing that such words are likely to spread the infection of Corona virus which is dangerous to life.

Yiga is to appear before Mwanga 11 court Grade one magistrate Timothy Lumunye.