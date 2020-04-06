Famous city Pastor Augustine Yiga alias Abizzayo is to spend another week in jail after he has not been produced before Mengo court for deliberation on his bail application.

Pastor Yiga of Revival Christian Church Kawaala was remanded to Kitalya government prison for allegedly uttering words likely to cause the spread of corona virus; a dangerous disease.

After denying the charges, Pastor Yiga applied to be released on bail but instead presiding magistrate Timothy Lumunye remanded him to prison because his followers had filled up the entire courtroom and had not observed social distancing guidelines put out by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of Corona Virus .

The magistrates then referred his bail application ruling to today but however without any explanations from prison authorities at Kitalya , Pastor Yiga has not been brought to court prompting his lawyer Wilber Kayiwa to ask government install audio-visual equipment in all courts and remand places.

This also left no option for the magistrate but to issue a production warrant ordering prisons to produce pastor Yiga on Thursday next week (16th/April ).

Prosecution contends that pastor Yiga on the 27th/March 2020 at his church in Kawaala and before reporters of various TV stations , he uttered words to mean that there is no corona virus in Uganda and Africa atlarge well knowing that such words are likely to spread corona virus.

The said recorded video of pastor Yiga made rounds on social media and various main stream media platforms.