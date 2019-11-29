People power meeting in Kyankwanzi blocked by police

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Police in Kyankwanzi district has fired tear gas and bullets to disperse a meeting of people power supporters at Ntwentwe.

The meeting at Superior Hotel was organized to launch the movement’s youth coordinators in the district who are tasked to mobilize members participate in the national voters update.

Police stormed the venue and some of the organizers have been arrested.

Currently, police is heavily deployed citing that it was an illegal meeting, which was not cleared by the Inspector General of Police.