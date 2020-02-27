Dan Kyeyune the supporter of the People Power pressure group that is led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, who was shot dead on Tuesday at Nansana is to be buried today at his ancestral home in Semuto.

Kyeyune was allegedly shot dead by a Local Defence Unit officer, who was on a police patrol truck Reg number UP 2570 in Nansana as it tried to disperse Bobi Wine’s supporters who were returning from the burial of another People Power diehard, Rita Nabukenya in Kiboga district who was also allegedly knocked by a police vehicle at Nakawa on Monday.

Police has however refuted the reports saying the death of Rita Nabukenya was an accident that involved two motorcycles.

The deputy police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan, Patrick Onyango, tells KFM that they have started investigating the circumstances surrounding Kyeyune’s death and the hunt for the suspect is on since they do not know yet who killed him.