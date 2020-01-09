The People Power Movement is to reschedule its consultative meetings, following the recent clashes with police.

This has been revealed by the movement’s leader, Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi after a meeting with the Electoral Commission, which was also attended by officials from police this morning.

Addressing journalists at his office in Kamwokya, Bobi Wine said that a number of issues have been agreed upon, in which police pledged to respect.

Police has cancelled three People Power consultative meetings, in Gayaza, Gulu and Lira urging that organizers did not follow agreed guidelines.