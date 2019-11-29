People’s government drags EC to court

By Moses Ndhaye

The leaders of the self declared people’s government have dragged the electoral commission to court over limiting days of voter registration.

The former presidential aspirant, who is also the leader of the people’s government, Dr. Kiiza Besigye says the suit seeks the resignation of the chairperson of the electoral commission and the commission’s secretary to resign, because the law stipulates that, for one to serve as the chairperson for the electoral commission, one must resign from his previous job, which they claim that Justice Byabakama did not resign his previous job as a judge.

They also say that the secretary of the electoral commission, Sam Rwakojo is supposed to serve for five years as a Secretary but at the moment he has served more than the period which required by law.

Dr. Besigye also says, its illegal for the electoral commission to give only 21 days for people to register for the next elections, because the law requires that whoever clocks 18 years before the elections must be registered and becomes an eligible voter.

He says therefore, the electoral commission must make the registration of voters exercise continuous .