Uganda National Examinations Board has registered improved performance in the just-released UCE examinations.

Releasing the results at the office of the prime minister, the board’s executive secretary Daniel Odongo said overall performance improved with 92% passing compared to 87.2 % in 2018.

According to the results released, 27,842 candidates passed in division one, 58,575 in division 2 and 77,289 in division 3.

The statistics further show that 143,218 passed in division 4 and 26,136 candidates completely failed.