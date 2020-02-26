A 49year old man has been sentenced to 200 hours of Community Service after he pleaded guilty to theft of a mobile phone.

James Katongole, a self-employed resident of Kyengera in Wakiso District, has been on remand at Luzira prison since December 18th, 2019 when he was arrested at Mukwano Arcade in Central Division Kampala for snatching the mobile phone of a one Asiimwe.

Court heard that Asiimwe was walking along the Mukwano arcade when Katongole snatched his 250,000shs Itel phone and passed it on to his accomplice but he raised an alarm and people got him, while his accomplice abandoned the phone and escaped.

Buganda road court Grade One Magistrate Marion Mangeni convicted Katongole on the request of Prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze under the Judiciary’s Plea Bargain Programme.

Katongole has been ordered to clean around Buganda road court which work will take 8 weeks.