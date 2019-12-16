PHOTOS: FDC party members celebrate the party’s 15th anniversary

By Damali Mukhaye

The 15th anniversary of the opposition forum for Democratic change is taking place at the Mandela National Stadium.

Unfortunately, the celebrations which were slated to kick off in the morning dragged due to the absence of Kizza Besigye ,one of the founder members and the party president Patrick Amuriat.

He says that the celebration were slated to kick of at 9am but the rain disrupted the program.

The celebrations however started at 1:10pm when the party president Amuriat arrived.

The party supporters from across the country have already taken their seats amidist heavy deployment of security who are guarding the grounds.