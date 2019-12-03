PHOTOS; Houses and roads in Manafwa flooded

By Damali Mukhaye.

People in Manafwa district are stuck after the heavy rains that started yesterday night flooded the whole village and blocked all roads.

Speaking to KFM, Sarah Watuwa Manafwa, one of the affected resident says that all roads and houses in Tutu village, Buwagani sub-county are flooded and the roads are impassable.

She explains that this happened when River Tutu flooded following the heavy rains and the water started flowing towards people’s houses.

She also notes that all the stalls in Buwagani market have been washed away alongside people’s items in the shops saying that people do not know what to do.